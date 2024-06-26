Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Unpacked foldable event announced for July 10

Samsung has officially announced the date for its next big Unpacked event, and it’ll be announcing its new foldable range on July 10.

The South Korean tech giant has sent out invites and issued a newsroom post confirming that, as widely predicted, it will indeed be holding an Unpacked event on July 10. This year’s foldable event will be coming from Paris at 3pm CEST (2pm GMT), and it’ll be streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube page.

Leading with the theme “Galaxy AI is here”, Samsung says that it will be continuing its artificial intelligence implementation with “the latest Galaxy Z series”. The accompanying teaser video also references the brand’s foldable series with an animated folding graphic.

It doesn’t take an online sleuth to determine that this will include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung’s next big and little foldables respectively.

We’re not expecting massive changes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, aside from a significant camera upgrade, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 promises to bring a refreshed design. Rumours suggest a flatter, more industrial looking device, and one that should feel more like a regular phone when closed up.

Away from foldables, Samsung could also use its Unpacked event to finally launch the Galaxy Ring. The company offered an initial peak at its new health-focused wearable at its last big Unpacked event in January, then offered a further sneak peak at MWC in late February.

We’re also expecting Samsung to announce its new smartwatch range, including the debut of the Galaxy Watch Ultra to take on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 7 should also be announced.

Keep an eye out for a couple of new sets of Galaxy Buds too, doubtless imbued with a fresh AI potential.

