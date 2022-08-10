Samsung Unpacked August 2022 Live Blog: Follow the Z Fold 4 launch right here

Samsung’s latest Unpacked event is taking place today (August 10) and we expect to see a whole host of new tech unveiled, including the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Following on from the Unpacked event Samsung held earlier in the year to unveil the Galaxy S22 range, we expect this latest one to be all about foldables – possibly with a handful of wearables thrown in too.

We’ll be covering the event in the live blog below, rounding up all the big products as they’re announced and any surprises too.

Live Blog

What time does Samsung Unpacked start?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 2 PM BST on August 10 (9AM ET) and you can follow everything in our live blog above.

What do we expect to see at Unpacked?

The big products we expect to see unveiled today include the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. These will be updates to Samsung’s two foldable lines and we’d expect to see them cement their place as the best foldable phones around.

Judging by early leaks, both devices will stick to a similar blueprint as in the previous years, but with updated internals to bring them up to date. We could also see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 launched, likely running the latest version of WearOS, and maybe even some new earbuds. All will be revealed very soon.