Samsung under-display camera set for 2020, but not in Galaxy S11 or Fold 2?

Samsung will launch a smartphone with a camera under the display in 2020, but it won’t sit within an existing flagship range, according to one respected leaker.

The Twitter user IceUniverse, who has a solid record in these instances, says the notch-killing display tech is coming, but not as part of the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy Fold 2 handsets.

That could mean the Note 11 gets the nod, but it’s far more likely Samsung chooses to debut the technology within one of its sub-flagship Galaxy A-Series handsets.

The company often uses these phones to test emerging tech, as it did with the in-display finger-print sensor and hole punch-style notch, before folding them into the flagship Galaxy handsets.

The tweet came in response from from The Elec in South Korea, which said Samsung planned to incorporate the under-display camera within the Galaxy 11 or Fold 2.

The report does have some insight into how Samsung plans to proceed. It will use a transparent display placed over the punch hole in order to achieve the desired effect of an all-screen front of the phone.

The report says Samsung Display is making the panels and is currently planning to install equipment designed to build HIAA2 (hole in active display) tech, going further than the punch-hole displays Samsung used in its flagship phones last year.

Samsung isn’t the only company working on this technology, namely Oppo which revealed the first demonstration of the tech in July this year.

Our report at the time said: “Proclaimed as a ‘world first’, Oppo’s new camera solution manages to conceal your phone’s front-facing camera beneath a layer of pixels, without significantly impacting on image quality (of both screen and camera alike), at least, based on the company’s claims.”

Many other manufacturers are meeting the desire for notch-less full screen displays by installing a pop-up selfie camera instead.

