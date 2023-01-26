Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal

Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers.

We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.

Over on the Samsung UK business website, some small print appears to have revealed a nice early bird deal on the Galaxy S23 range.

While this is a listing for the Galaxy A23 on Samsung’s business website, point six of the small print mentioned that if you “pre-order from Samsung.com by 16.02.23” you will be able to secure the “larger storage variant” of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra but “pay the future price of the smaller storage variant”.

In plain language, this means that you’ll be paying for the entry-level 128GB model of the Galaxy S23 and getting the 256GB model, or paying for the 256GB models of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra and receiving the 512GB models.

The deal doesn’t make reference to the 1TB model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so that appears to be off the table. Still, this offer would go a long way to taking the sting out of the expected UK price rise compared to last year’s Galaxy S22 range.

The fact that this leaked pre-order offer runs out on February 16 would appear to confirm the rumour that the Galaxy S23 family will be hitting the market on February 17, a little over two weeks after the February 1 Unpacked event.