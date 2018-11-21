Samsung UK Android Pie and One UI beta may have been delayed

UK Samsung fans could be facing a longer-than-expected wait for their first taste of Android Pie and the One UI release.

The company’s website, having previously proposed a November 20 release for the first beta, now simply says “coming soon.”

It’s not clear whether the launch of the beta program had been delayed significantly, whether the data promised initially was incorrect, or whether we can still expect it to drop imminently. However, it could be a blow to Brits who were already feeling a little left out over the last couple of weeks.

The Android 9.0 Pie beta, which includes the new One UI, was gifted only to users in the US, Germany and South Korea last week. The UK was scheduled to be part pf phase 2 of the Android Pie/One UI beta rollout.

The company is still advising those who’ve registered to be part of the One UI beta programme to keep an eye on the Samsung Members app for news (via SamMobile).

The One UI skin will run on top of Android Pie, with the scheduled rollout planned for January. With the launch of larger and larger smartphones, One UI is designed to make it easier to use with one hand.

“Its clean and minimal design keeps the most relevant content on the bottom half of the screen – making it more natural and comfortable for one-handed use,” Samsung says. “The experience was reengineered to reduce clutter and distractions, allowing the user to better focus and quickly navigate their phone.”

Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before Brits get to sample Android Pie and the One UI on their Galaxy S9 smartphone. We’ll keep you posted when the first beta version arrives on UK soil.

