Samsung TV 2021: All the announced Micro LED, QLED and Crystal UHD TVs

Samsung’s 2021 TV range continues to push 8K and bigger sizes for this year, with the QLED TV line-up receiving its biggest revamp in years and Micro LED TVs finally available to be consumer.

This guide help you sort through all the models, sizes and features that have been announced. We’ll add more TVs as and when Samsung announces them.

Neo QLED 4K TV range

Samsung’s QLED range for 2021 boasts a new display and branding, now referred to as its QLED Neo range. Improvements are numerous, and include a new lightning system for a brighter, punchier performance. The premium sets will have Ultra Viewing Angle technology to help maintain colours and contrast at wider angles. Anti-reflection technology offers protection against reflections and screen glare.

In terms of audio, the flagship models (QN90A) will be upgraded from 2020’s OTS+ audio system (which placed speakers at the top, side and bottom of the screen) in a 4.2.2 configuration, to OTS Pro (two extra tweeters for a 6.2.2 set-up).

Neo Quantum Processors and Mini LED backlights

To go into more detail into the QLED Neo displays, the new QLEDs feature the new Quantum Mini LED backlight, Quantum Matrix technology, and Neo Quantum Processor picture processor.

With the Quantum Mini LED backlight, the LED is 1/40 the height of a more conventional LED and that means more LEDs can be fitted into a smaller space. Smaller size equals higher density, and that results in increased brightness and better light efficiency. Still with us? In simpler terms, blooming (where bright areas of an image bleed into darker areas) should be removed, contrast bettered with more detail and intensity provided to the brightest parts of an image.

The Quantum Processor will offer more precise control over dimming, better distribution of light (so bright areas can go even brighter) and a boost to black detail (that’s detail in the darkest part of an image), so you can see all the details you’re meant to see.

Neo QLED 8K TVs

The flagship Q900A (QN900A) 8K model will get the OTS Pro sound system as well the 8K Quantum AI Processor. The latter uses what Samsung terms as Multi Intelligence Deep Learning. Previously its TVs only used one neural network to analyse and upscale images. Now it uses 16 neural networks that specialise in a different field of picture quality, allowing the processor to assess what part of the image needs to be enhanced and improve it.

Samsung’s slimmer One Connect box – which houses all the TV’s connections and processing – can be attached to the back of the QN900A’s stand so it takes up less space. At the moment, it seems the new One Connect is reserved for the 8K models and the flagship 4K set.

Crystal UHD packs new features and design

Samsung is beefing up performance and slimming down the design of its affordable LCD TV range. Though the Crystal UHD TVs are native 60Hz panels, they can simulate 120Hz with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo technology for a smoother, faster performance that should help with broadcast TV and gaming.

The Crystal UHD range (Q70/Q60) will get the OTS Lite sound system. That consists of two physical speakers at the bottom of the TV, and two virtual speakers at the top. In effect it’ll simulate sounds coming through the top of the screen via processing.

The range will get thinner with its AirSlim design. This is the result of a slimmer backlight structure with a reduction in the distance between LED cells and LCD panel, as well as smaller electrical parts to reduce the TV’s depth. This should help make these TVs a better option for those who want to wall mount.

MicroLED takes the stage

Samsung has been talking about its MicroLED sets for a few years, but the technology wasn’t ready for consumers. Not any more. The 110-inch model uses micrometre-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters more conventional displays rely on. It’s self-illuminating – which means the pixels produce their own light – and this approach, according to Samsung, results in “stunning, lifelike colours and accurate brightness”.

Peak brightness around 2000 nits for a bright HDR performance, and it reach that level while also keeping detail levels high. As the display is made out inorganic materials, it won’t suffer from the burn-in issues that can afflict OLEDs, and it’s durable enough to last for years.

The design skips the modular set-up that B2B MicroLEDs used (where the display was assembled in pieces), and opts for a pre-fabricated metal casing on either side so it’s ready to go as soon as it’s installed. The screen to body ratio is 99.99%, and that’ll help ensure the images hog all the glory.

The MicroLED TV supports the OTS Pro speaker system for 5.1 channel sound. Multi View allows viewers to watch four sources of content at the same time, and as it’s 110-inches in size, four 55-inch sized split screens can be watched at once. Connections are TBD and we don’t have any info yet on support for OneConnect or the price as yet.

Lifestyle update

Samsung’s popular Frame TV (one million sales so far) will be slimmed down so it can mirror the depth of a traditional picture frame. It’ll also get attachable bezel options in five colour options and two customisable styles – Modern and Beveled – so it can better match the décor of a room. With over 1400+ curated art pieces in The Frame’ s library, Samsung”s new AI-based auto curation technology will usher users to artwork recommendations based on their individual consumer preferences.

Samsung hasn’t announced any details on availability, prices or individual models, but we expect to be hearing more about these details in the coming months.

Samsung TV 2020 8K QLED

Q950TS

QE65Q950TS

QE75Q950TS

QE82Q950TS

Sitting at the top of the 2020 Samsung TV range is the top is the Q950TS 8K Infinity Screen TV. The Infinity Screen refers to the display, which is 15mm thick and occupies 99% of the screen area.

The set still manages to tuck inside its slim frame OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound) speakers, which use AI technology for accurate placement of sounds on screen. We’ve reviewed the Q950TS and said it was hands down the “most attractive LCD TV” we’ve tested.

Q900T

QE75Q900T

QE65Q900T

The step-down model from the Q950T is the Q900T. The 75-inch can pump out 4000 nits of brightness (the 65-inch can do 3000 nits). Like the Q950T, it has the Infinity Screen and 8K Quantum AI processor and OTS+ sound. The difference between it and the Q950T is that the Q900T doesn’t support the No Gap wall mount/One Connect box, but does support the Q Symphony speaker set-up.

Q800T

The Q800T is the first set in the 8K range that doesn’t support the Infinity Screen. Instead you get the ‘Boundless design’, which still has bezels on the side, but they’re kept to a minimum.

And thanks to a recent price cut and a mostly excellent picture performance that sells the advantages of 8K on a 65-inch screen, the QE65Q800T brings the 8K future into something at least approaching the mainstream.

Q700T

The Q700T is the entry-level effort and you get a direct full array screen as well as the benefits of Samsung’s Quantum Processor 8K for upscaling to 8K resolution.

The Q700T includes Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) found in the more expensive 8K sets, as well as including Adaptive Sound+ and Active Voice Amplifier. The Q700T is the cheapest 8K TV so far.

QE55Q700T – £1999

QE65800T – £2499

Samsung TV 2020 4K QLED

Q95T

QE55Q95T

QE65Q95T

QE75Q95T

QE85Q95T

Although the QE65Q95T isn’t a direct successor to the Q90R and (still) doesn’t support Dolby Vision, its stellar performance quickly soon wins you over. In fact, it’s hard to imagine it picture quality being bettered by any other 4K LCD TV in 2020.

Q90T

QE55Q90T

QE65Q90T

QE75Q90T

Aside from the One Connect box, the Q90T includes everything the Q95T does. Picture quality is excellent, features are extensive and the price is more affordable for what is effectively Samsung’s flagship 4K TV

Q85T

QE49Q85T – £1599

QE55Q85T – £1799

QE65Q85T – £2499

QE75Q85T – £3499

If you’re after a higher-end 4K QLED but are rather dismayed by the large sizes, the Q85T is the first to have a 49-inch model in its ranks.

The video/audio features present on the Q95T/Q90T appear here, but HDR performance drops to 1500/1000 nits. The Q85T is exclusive to the Dixons Group (Currys PC World).

Q80T

QE49Q80T

QE55Q80T

QE65Q80T

QE75Q80T

QE85Q80T

Samsung continues its trend of slightly downgrading its TVs by omitting some features off the list compared to the model above it. The Q80T does get an 85-inch model to fill out its ranks, and HDR brightness remains the same as the Q85T. The screen doesn’t support Samsung’s Anti-Reflection, so it’s better to keep this one facing away from any bright lights.

Q70T

QE55Q70T

QE65Q70T

QE75Q70T

QE85Q70T

The Q70T is where the features start to fall away. There’s no info on peak HDR brightness, suggesting it’s less than 1000 nits.

The panel is not a direct full-array one, so it doesn’t have local dimming which suggests it’s an edge-lit model. You also miss out on the OTS tracking speakers, Q Symphony compatibility and the design is different. The Q75T has Samsung’s 3-sided Boundless design that offers a minimalist look and near-bezeless panel for fewer distractions when watching your favourite programmes/films.

And if you’re wondering what the difference is between the Q75T and the Q70T? The latter has an 85-inch model, and the former is only available from Currys PC World.

Q65T

QE43Q65T – £799

QE50Q65T – £899

QE55Q65T – £1199

QE65Q65T – £1499

QE75Q65T – £1799

The Q65T is the first model to have a 43-inch version, and features what Samsung has called the Quantum Processor Lite, which we believe refers to the set’s less thorough upscaling skills. The Q65T also misses out on the Adaptive Picture feature, so this set doesn’t adjust its picture in accordance with ambient light levels.

Q60T

QE43Q60T

QE50Q60T

QE55Q60T

QE58Q60T

QE65Q60T

QE75Q60T

QE85Q60T

Again, the differences between the Q65T and Q60T appear to be fairly cosmetic. The bottom-range QLED TV has a 85-inch model and that’s about it.

Samsung TV 2020 4K Crystal UHD

Samsung TU8500

UE43TU8500

UE49TU8500

UE55TU8500

UE65TU8500

The first model in Samsung’s Crystal UHD range is the TU8500. Inevitably some features drop off from the QLED, such as the 4K Quantum processor. But you still get HDR10+ (available across the whole range), a huge amount of smart apps and the benefit of Samsung’s upscaling expertise. Alexa and Samsung’s Tizen are available for voice control, while Google Assistant will be coming in a future update.

Samsung TU8000

UE43TU8000 – £499

UE50TU8000 – £499

UE55TU8000 – £699

UE65TU8000 – £999

UE75TU8000 – £1099

UE82TU8000 – £2499

The step down from the TU8500 is the TU8000. Visually there are cosmetic differences with the central pedestal is swapped out for feet towards the edges. The TU8000 also comes in more sizes, starting at 43-inches and ending at a mammoth 82-inches. Any who purchase this set also miss out on Samsung’s Dual LED technology, which helps enhance the set’s contrast levels.

Another thing to mention is that all the TU8000 sizes support Samsung’s clean cable solution apart from the 43-inch model.

Samsung TU7100

UE43TU7100

UE50TU7100

UE55TU7100

UE58TU7100

UE65TU7100

UE70TU7100

UE75TU7100

As far as we can tell, the TU7100 is almost identical to the TU8000 with a few slight differences. It has fewer HDMI connections (two compared to the TU8000’s three), and comes in more sizes with a 58- and 70-inch version.

Samsung TV 2020 − 4K Lifestyle TVs

Sero

QE43LS05T – £1599

One that’s very much for the cool kid crowd, the Sero is a new lifestyle QLED TV with a unique feature. It can rotate between horizontal and vertical orientations like a smartphone can, so viewers can enjoy a whole range of content that are vertical in scope, as well as catering for normal, landscape content. It’s only available in 43-inch size, but comes with 60W of sound for a 4.1 channel presentation.

The Frame 2020

QE43LS03

QE50LS03

QE55LS03

QE65LS03

QE75LS03

The Frame 2020 edition comes in new sizes with a 32-inch and massive 75-inch version. The Frame is like any other TV when switched on, but when you’re not watching content it’ll can show pieces of framed art via Art Mode. If this is of no interest, the screensavers/wallpapers can be customised to show your own pictures.

The Serif 2020

The 2020 edition of the Serif TV comes in 43, 49 and 55-inch flavours, and will be available in Cloud White and Cotton Blue colour options.

The Serif TV is more for design purists, although it does have a 4K QLED screen. It’s won a few awards including one at the International Forum (iF) Design Awards.

The Terrace

QE55LST7TA

QE65LST7TA

QE75LST7TA

The Terrace is Samsung’s latest addition, and it’s one built for the outdoors, just in case you’re bored on sitting inside the whole day. It is, however, not what you’d call affordable though.

It offers IP55 water and dust resistance and a peak brightness of 2000 nits in order to remove some of that shine that comes from sunlight. There’s wide viewing angle tech, which is great if there’s more than one person watching and frame made out of metal, adding to the set’s durability.

Other features you’d expect from a QLED TV are included, such as Tizen smart features, HDR10+. There’s also a HDBaseT receiver for long distance audio, video and power transmission through a single cable. Fancy a soundbar to go with it? Samsung has also made the Terrace soundbar, which comes with water resistant features too.