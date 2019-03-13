Samsung TV 2019: Every new Samsung 4K QLED TV explained

Samsung TV 2019: A complete guide to every new 4K QLED TV from Samsung

Samsung TV 2019: Last year saw Samsung’s QLED lineup take on OLED – and the results were impressive. While QLED wasn’t the match of OLED in some regards, in others it held its own and even bested it. It suggests another tantalising battle for TV supremacy in 2019.

We attended the Samsung Forum event in Porto, Portugal, where the South Korean manufacturer regaled us with info about its upcoming 2019 TV range. Here’s a comprehensive guide to Samsung’s QLED TV range for 2019.

UPDATE: Pricing for the Q950R, Q90R, Q85R and Q80R ranges have just been revealed, and pre-orders are now live. Scroll down for everything you need to know about each model.

Samsung TV 2019 QLED highlights

Samsung has sensed a shift in the market, with an emphasis on bigger TV sizes. The 8K QLED now tops out at 98in, with the 4K QLED ranges full of TVs 65−inch and bigger.

Why? It’s down to “shifting consumer demands,” as 2018 saw the market for 75−inch TVs expand. If you’re looking for a bigger TV, Samsung has plenty of options.

The company’s answer to OLED’s prowess in viewing angles is to deploy its Ultra Wide Viewing Angle technology. It restructures the screen “so the backlight passes through the panel more evenly”. The result? Better viewing angles.

Samsung has confirmed that most of its QLED TVs will have Direct Full Array panels. This type of backlighting allows for improved control over contrast, and in theory, more pronounced blacks.

The Quantum Processor was previously available on 8K models, but 2019 sees it expand to the 4K QLEDs, too. It works in much the same manner, upscaling content from any source to near 4K quality. Other adjustments include improving brightness as well as optimising the picture and sound for each scene through AI upscaling.

Samsung’s support for HDR10+ shows no sign of abating in 2019. Unlike Philips and Panasonic, Samsung isn’t considering Dolby Vision HDR. On a side note, the 8K QLED TVs will support HDMI 2.1 transmission at 8K/60p. If only there was native 8K content out there.

Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, has seen improvement. Viewers can use their voice to search, while the “Universal Guide” will find content based on the viewer’s preferences and content history. If that isn’t enough, you can add Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to the comprehensive voice control support. They’re available on all Samsung’s 8K and 4K QLEDs.

If you’re a gamer, then the Real Game Enhancer feature is aimed at you. Auto Game mode optimises settings for faster input (15.4ms) and quicker refresh rates, reducing latency as a result. The PQ/Sound Enhancer tweaks colour, contrast and any directional or dimensional sound effects without an increase in lag. The Dynamic Black Equalizer offers better expression of blacks – especially in darker scenes – without distorting colours or suffering from a washed-out look in brighter scenes.

A notable first for TVs sees Apple make iTunes available outside the Apple ecosystem on Samsung’s QLED lineup. iTunes functionality remains the same for existing users, with access to content and the ability to buy or rent content. Expect it to arrive on 2018 and 2019 QLEDs in a future update.

The thawing between Apple and Samsung continues with AirPlay 2 integration. Apple users will be able to stream audio, video and other content from Apple devices to Samsung TVs. It will be available in 190 countries when it launches.

Last is Samsung’s Ambient mode. This allows the viewer to display decorative content, personal pictures or have the screen mimic the texture of the surface behind it. Samsung QLED TVs will feature an automatic light control sensor that adapts to the ambient brightness of a room and adjusts the screen accordingly.

Samsung’s QLED range is set to go on sale on the 26th March. The Q950R, Q90R, Q85R, and Q80R ranges have been updated in terms of pricing, availability and model numbers.

Our first review of the 2019 range has gone live in the Samsung QE65Q90R.

Samsung TV 2019 – 8K/4K QLED

Q950R 8K QLED

QE85Q950R – £9999

QE75Q950R – £6999

QE65Q950R – £4999

Not to be confused with the Q900R, the Q950R is Samsung’s 8K range for Europe.

The Q900R topped out at 85in, while the Q950R believes bigger is better with the addition of a gigantic 98in model. Powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor, it’s able to take 4K video and upscale it to near 8K quality.

The packaged One Connect box is compatible with the HDMI 2.1 certification, so it can handle 8K content at 60 frames. The panel features Direct Full Array backlighting, with peak brightness hitting a scorching 4000 nits. Ultra Wide Viewing Angle technology is supported for better and more consistent viewing angles.

The Q950R employs blade feet at the bottom ends of the display – although you can move them closer to the centre – with a thin bezel surrounding the screen.

Samsung Q90R 4K QLED

QE75Q90R – £4999

QE65Q90R – £3799

QE55Q90R – £2799

The features in the Q90R are similar to the Q950R, but not as potent.

There’s a Direct Full Array panel and the 4K Quantum Processor. Ultra Wide Viewing Angle is supported, with the panel boasting a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

The Q90R also comes with 100% Colour Volume for consistent and accurate colours. For gamers, Samsung has included the Real Game Enhancer for smoother gameplay and faster inputs.

In terms of build quality there’s a plinth instead of blade feet, presumably to aid soundbar placement.

Power and video are transmitted to the TV from the One Connect box via one unfeasibly thin cable (Samsung’s One Invisible Connection). The TV also supports Samsung’s No Gap wall-mount solution, which closes the space between the TV and wall, and allows for the TV to be angled towards the viewer.

We’ve reviewed the 65in model in the Q90R range and it sets a high bar for the rest of 2019, boasting the “most all-round spectacular HDR pictures the TV world has seen to date”.

Samsung Q85R 4K QLED

QE75Q85R – £4499

QE65Q85R – £2999

QE55Q85R – £2299

The Q85R is the next QLED down the rung and is exclusive to Europe.

The Direct Full Array panel is less potent, with fewer dimming zones than the Q90R. That tallies with a reduction in brightness from 2000 nits to 1500; expect an impactful image from a not-as-bright screen nonetheless.

Otherwise, the Q85R has Ultra Wide Viewing Angles, 100% colour volume, Real Game Enhancer and the One Invisible Connection cable solution. The build is a change from the models above. No blade feet or plinth; just a smooth, premium-looking T-stand base.

Samsung Q80R 4K QLED

QE65Q80R – £2499

QE55Q80R – £1999

Following on from the Q85R is the Q80R. There doesn’t appear to be a huge difference between it and the Q85R.

The Q85R has fewer dimming zones, although the brightness remains the same at 1500 nits. The Q80R also drops the One Invisible Cable for the Clean Cable solution.

Rather than clutter the back of the TV with cables, the One Connect box feeds the TV with the all relevant video/audio feeds. We imagine these differences will be reflected by a drop in price.

Samsung Q70R 4K QLED – 82-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch

The Q70R has similar features to the models above, but will likely occupy the more affordable price ranges.

Compared to last year’s equivalent, the 1500-nit peak brightness of the Q7F has fallen to 1000 nits for the Q70R. This is also the first model in the 4K range that doesn’t support Ultra Wide Viewing Angle tech, with Wide Viewing Angle used instead. Real Game Enhancer is included.

The Q70R has been boosted in the number of supported sizes, however. You can go bigger at 82in, or settle for a 49in model. In terms of connections, four HDMI and three USB ports is your lot.

Samsung Q60R 4K QLED – 82-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch, 43-inch

The Q60R is the entry-level set of the 4K QLED range. It comes with similar features to the Q70R, but with a few differences.

Although peak brightness hasn’t been mentioned, we’ve been told it isn’t 1000 nits. It does support 100% Colour Volume for richer, saturated colours. As befitting its entry-level status, it’s the only TV that doesn’t have a Direct Full Array panel making it a more than likely edge-lit panel.

For build, the Q60R has angled blade feet towards the display’s edge and it sports a thin bezel. The range incorporates a smaller size compared to last year’s Q6F, with the addition of a 43in model.

Samsung TV 2019 − UHD 4K TVs

The following TVs are all edge-lit panels, and while they all have HDR, peak brightness of each set hasn’t been disclosed

Samsung RU8000 – 82-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch

The RU8000 is the first non-QLED TV in Samsung’s lineup.

It comes toting Samsung’s UHD Processor for 4K picture and the WCG Dynamic Crystal Colour engine. The DCC engine packs in a billion hues and works in tandem with HDR10+ for better contrast and more lifelike images.

The RU8000 supports features found in the QLEDs in Wide Viewing Angle and Real Game Enhancer features. Both Bixby and the Universal Guide are included for search functionality.

In terms of construction, the panel is surrounded by a thin bezel with blade feet that sit close to the display’s edge. Thanks to its Clean Cable solution, all the physical connections are located in the One Connect box.

Samsung RU7410 – 50-inch, 43-inch

First up in Samsung’s 7 Series is the RU7410. It’s here where features begin to fall away.

While the UHD Processor, Dynamic Crystal Colour engine and HDR10+ are retained, the RU7410 loses the Wide Viewing Angle feature and Real Game Enhancer.

The Clean Cable solution, Universal Guide and Bixby all remain. The build is different to the RU8000, since this model comes in a white finish and V-shaped stand. Only two sizes are available: 50in and 43in.

Connections add up to three HDMI ports, two USB and a digital audio out. Component connections and an LAN port are also available.

Samsung RU7400 – 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch

The RU7400 has all the same features as the RU7410. It’s available in bigger sizes and comes in a black finish, not white.

Samsung RU7100 – 75-inch, 65-inch, 58-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch

The RU7100 is the last model in Samsung’s 7 Series and its features reflect that position. If a cheap 4K set is what you want, and you aren’t fussed about features, the RU7100 could be the TV for you.

It has the 4K UHD Processor, but there’s no Dynamic Crystal Colour engine for colour and contrast control. Picture quality looks slightly less vivid from our brief time with it. The DCC has been replaced by Samsung’s PurColor, which enables expression of “most shades of colour” for a naturalistic-looking picture. The set is HDR10+ compatible.

The RU7100 sheds the Bixby virtual assistant, although the Universal Guide is included. For cable management there’s the Clean Cable solution; however, connections are few at two HDMI, two USB and a digital optical out, along with a LAN, component and common interface connections.

Samsung TV 2019 − 4K Lifestyle TVs

Samsung The Frame

The Frame gets a QLED panel for 2019, moving on from last year’s LCD/LED model.

When The Frame isn’t being used to watch film or TV it can switch into Art mode, where it displays digital pieces of artwork, with access to over 1000 pieces through The Frame’s Art Store. The TV also carries a Luminance Sensor, which adjusts on-screen colours to fit a room’s ambient brightness.

Like the other 4K QLED TVs, The Frame’s panel is capable of 100% colour volume. Bixby virtual assistant is included, allowing access to smart features and streaming services. If you’re not a fan of the stand, the set can sit flush to the wall thanks to the No Gap Wall Mount.

The Serif

Like The Frame, The Serif boasts a QLED screen for 2019. Ambient mode has been added, so the viewer can receive the latest news and weather updates, plus the ability to display imagery on the screen when it’s off.

Having been sold mainly through furniture and department stores, Samsung has changed its tack for 2019. The Serif will be more readily available through consumer electronic retailers.

Samsung TV 2019 − Full HD TVs

There were no HD models on show at the Portugal event. Following up on this, it would seem to be that Samsung has no plans to release any regular HD models in 2019.

Which Samsung TV are you looking to buy? Let us know on Facebook or tweet at us @TrustedReviews.