The Samsung TU8500 and the TU8000 might look similar and have almost identical names, but there are some key differences to consider when choosing between the two TVs.

We’ve pitted the TU8500 and the TU8000 against each other to see which offers the best value for money.

We’ve tested the 50-inch TU8500, but not had a look at its Crystal UHD sibling. For this reason, we’ll be comparing the two displays based on their specs and features.

Samsung TU8500 vs TU8000 — Price

Samsung has priced the 50-inch version of TU8500 at £549 on its own website and you can find it for a similar price when shopping with Currys PC World on eBay. Enter the code PRODUCT5 at checkout and you’ll be able to snap up the TV for just £521.55 – that’s a saving of £27.47.

The TU8000 is priced at £499 through the Samsung site, and out of the two it’s the more affordable option, but there’s a reason for that. You can also pick up the TU8000 for just £449 through a handful of stores, including John Lewis, Amazon and Spatial on eBay.

In terms of price the TU8000 wins by virtue of saving £70-100 over the TU8500.

Samsung TU8500 vs TU8000 — Design

Design-wise TU8500 and the TU8000 aren’t much different. The most obvious factors are the different types of stand (the TU8000 features feet) and the TU8000 comes in two additional sizes. The TU8500 comes in 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models, while the TU8000 is available in those sizes as well as larger 75- and 82-inch editions.

While the TU8500 is the slimmer of the two, it’s also 44mm taller and 76mm deeper than the TU8000 thanks to its V-shaped stand. Because of this, the TU8000’s feet would be better suited to less spacious TV stands and shelves, but there’s also the factor the TU8000’s feet being out to the edges, so those with smaller racks/spaces may want a TV with a central pedestal.

Both the TU8500 and the TU8000 feature three HDMI ports (one eARC), two USB, an Ethernet port and a CI slot. Both also include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It’s a tough one here with the designs being so similar. The TU8000’s feet make it awkward for TV stands, while the TU8500 doesn’t come in as many sizes. It’s a case of what suits your needs best.

Samsung TU8500 vs TU8000 — Features

Both the TU8500 and the TU8000 support HDR10+ for better contrast with HDR content. Both smart TVs also take advantage of Samsung’s Tizen operating system, with access to the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV and BT Sport. They also carry the Ambient Mode feature, which allows users disguise the display as a piece of art when not in use.

While both the TU8500 and the TU8000 can be controlled via voice assistant, only the TU8500 is compatible with SmartThings. This offers smart integration with the TV as well as acting as a hub with other smart appliances in your home. The TU8500 can also display two pieces of content at once thanks to Multi View.

The TU8500 packs more features than its cheaper sibling, and so it takes the win here.

Samsung TU8500 vs TU8000 — Performance

While both TVs are in Samsung’s Crystal display range, boasting pure colours and sharp contrast and brightness, the TU8500 is a step up with its Dynamic Crystal colours compared to the TU8000’s more basic PurColor feature. Dynamic Crystal displays are capable of producing over one billion shades – 64 times that seen on a conventional UHD TV. The TU8500 also features Dual LED technology, for what Samsung calls bolder contrast and more lifelike images.

Both the TU8500 and the TU8000 are powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K. While we haven’t had a chance to put the TU8000 to the test, we were more than happy with the picture quality on the TU8500. The TV offered sharp images with accurate colours and good contrast.

It’s difficult to judge which TV performs best when we’ve only seen one in action. However, based on their respective specs, we’d have to give the win to the TU8500. The Dynamic Crystal display and Dual LED technology tips this TV over the edge, promising realistic colours and improved contrast.

Samsung TU8500 vs TU8000 — Verdict

The TU8500 and the TU8000 are both TVs that don’t break the bank, but there can only be one winner.

The TU8500 is the better out of the two. It comes with a few more features and the image quality will likely be better than the TU8000’s thanks to the TV’s Dynamic Crystal display and Dual LED tech.

That said, if you’re just looking to upgrade to 4K and don’t mind making sacrifices, the TU8000 is worth considering. The TV comes in larger sizes, boasts most of the TU8500’s features and is generally cheaper.

