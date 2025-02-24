Samsung tri-fold device set for summer with unique design

Samsung is planning to launch its anticipated tri-fold device alongside its usual crop of foldables this summer, according to a new report emanating out of South Korea.

The double-folding phone, according to ET News‘ sources, will fold inwards, rather than outwards, similar to the Flex G concept Samsung showcased. That’ll mean two screens would be necessary, the inner tablet-style display and the outer smartphone display.

That’d be somewhat different to the only current device on the market, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which folds outward to a single pane.

According to the report, which suggests the phone will go into production this April, those displays are 9.96-inches and 6.49-inches in size. The external display will be the same size as the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold SE and Galaxy Z Fold 7, the sources say.

However, the tri-fold device won’t have a digitizer, the report says, meaning it wouldn’t be compatible with the S-Pen stylus. That decision has been made in order to keep the phone as thin as possible, according to the report from ET News.

Samsung is only planning to make 200,000 of these tri-fold devices, the report says, with the phone likely to carry a high price.

The Huawei Mate XT, for example, was just announced with a European price tag of €3,499. That’s around £2,900 in proper money.

Samsung usually hosts its summer Unpacked event in July.