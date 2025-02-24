Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung tri-fold device set for summer with unique design

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is planning to launch its anticipated tri-fold device alongside its usual crop of foldables this summer, according to a new report emanating out of South Korea.

The double-folding phone, according to ET News‘ sources, will fold inwards, rather than outwards, similar to the Flex G concept Samsung showcased. That’ll mean two screens would be necessary, the inner tablet-style display and the outer smartphone display.

That’d be somewhat different to the only current device on the market, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which folds outward to a single pane.

According to the report, which suggests the phone will go into production this April, those displays are 9.96-inches and 6.49-inches in size. The external display will be the same size as the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold SE and Galaxy Z Fold 7, the sources say.

However, the tri-fold device won’t have a digitizer, the report says, meaning it wouldn’t be compatible with the S-Pen stylus. That decision has been made in order to keep the phone as thin as possible, according to the report from ET News.

Samsung is only planning to make 200,000 of these tri-fold devices, the report says, with the phone likely to carry a high price.

The Huawei Mate XT, for example, was just announced with a European price tag of €3,499. That’s around £2,900 in proper money.

Samsung usually hosts its summer Unpacked event in July.

A huge year for Samsung’s foldables

Samsung received a recent boost when it was revealed OnePlus wouldn’t be dropping a sequel to its Open foldable, wile the Mate XT won’t be coming to the UK (at least for a while) and the US. It’s a chance for Samsung to further its dominance within single fold and double fold devices. We’re excited to see what the foldable pioneer comes up with.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

