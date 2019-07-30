Samsung touts massive week of launches ahead of Galaxy Note 10 event

Samsung is gearing up for a week of product launches ahead of the hotly-anticipated Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7.

In a teaser video published on Tuesday, Samsung promises a new tablet will be unveiled on July 31 (tomorrow) and a new smartwatch will be revealed a few days later on August 5.

The brief 20-second teaser video is entitled “New Galaxy Tab And Watch” and ends with the launch dates appearing across the outline of both devices.

The tablet in question is highly likely to be the rumoured Galaxy Tab S6. While the video doesn’t provide much in the way of new information, we do see the stylus make an appearance, while there are also hints of a SIM card slot for LTE and a keyboard accessory.

As for the watch, well it’s almost certainly the heavily-touted Galaxy Watch Active 2. The outline shown in the video seems to confirm there’ll be no rotating bezel to control the UI. Recent leaks have suggested the edges of the watch will be touch sensitive instead. The teaser video also shows a flashing heart rate sensor, amid rumours the company will bring an Apple Watch Series 4-like ECG feature this time around.

The week of launches is a change in tack from Samsung. It was widely thought we’d see these devices during the Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event on August 7.

Now it seems the Note 10 will have the stage all to itself during the New York City showcase. That’s unless Samsung has something else up its sleeve for the event. We certainly expect to hear more about the Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker, which was announced almost a year ago and is yet to receive a consumer release. It’s also possible Samsung will update its fitness tracker range or drop the rumoured Galaxy Book S Windows 10-based 2-in-1 laptop.

