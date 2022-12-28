 large image

Samsung to wrap up Android 13 One UI 5 rollout before 2023

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has promised that it will complete the rollout of Android 13 with One UI 5 to all eligible phones and tablets before the end of the year.

In a post over on the Samsung website, the company has claimed that it will be accelerating its One UI 5 deployment to a wider range of models, “including older flagship devices and tablets”, over the coming days. Its goal is a “complete rollout for all eligible devices by the end of the year”.

The company has already rolled the update out to more than 46 Samsung Galaxy device models over the past two months, which apparently represents its fastest OS upgrade rollout yet. For a company that once had the reputation for being a little sluggish in supporting new versions of Android, this is good stuff.

Samsung also used the post to briefly outline the advances made with Android 13 and its own custom One UI 5 overlay. These include new colour palettes and wallpapers, preset routines and modes, and new multitasking and split screen options.

The manufacturer is expected to announce its new flagship Galaxy S23 range at a special Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 1.

We recently saw what appear to be the signature colours of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus, while there have been numerous spec and design leaks in recent months.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 seems nailed on for all three handsets, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to pack an upgraded 200MP main camera.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

