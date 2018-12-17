Samsung builds up One UI hype with slick new teaser

Samsung has formally released an introductory video for its upcoming One UI smartphone experience so you can see what it brings to the table in greater detail ahead of the official launch.

The company is reimagining how interaction should look and feel on its smartphones with an initiative it’s calling ‘One UI’.

While there’s already a beta program in place, letting curious Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus owners trial various iterations of the experience, Samsung’s new introduction video lets anyone who isn’t prepared to install beta software on their phone or anyone intrigued by the potential look and feel of the company’s upcoming mobile user experience glimpse into the future.

As an initiative, the company announced One UI back in early November amidst its annual Samsung Developer Conference 2018, with many now expecting it to make its formal debut on the company’s forthcoming 2019 flagship phone, the Galaxy S10.

The video itself was published on Samsung’s official YouTube channel on December 13 but has only just been made public. Running at just over a minute, it only provides a brief insight into One UI and the differences in approach it offers compared to the current Samsung Experience overlay that runs atop Android on the likes of the Note 9 and other modern Samsung handsets.

As the experience’s tagline implies, One UI is “made to focus”, which is to say, the team behind it has tried to cut the wheat from the chaff in order to produce an easier to view and easier to use layout, with more logical interaction and cleaner overall interface design.

Based on previously logged screenshots from a beta release of One UI running on Android 9.0 Pie there are some questionable tweaks too, like prioritising the camera switcher in place of the record video button but we’ll have to wait until an official release to see if such changes stick.

Would you be willing to install the One UI beta on your phone before it officially? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.