Get nearly 50% off Samsung portable SSDs for a limited time only

If you’re looking for big discounts on external storage devices this Black Friday, you’ll do well to find a better deal than this − Amazon has slashed a massive 47% off the price of the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T5. That’s a massive reduction, and right now it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on the site. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

You’ll have to move fast though, as the deal expires at midnight UK time. Offering a massive 1TB of storage, the Samsung Portable SSD T5 would normally set you back more than £350, but for a limited time, it’s available on Amazon UK for £167.41. If you’re based in the UK, you get free shipping too.

If 1TB of storage is way more than you need, Amazon UK has also cut the price of the 500GB Samsung Portable SSD T5 by 47%. It’s currently available for £94.99, down from £178.74 − once again, the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.

Measuring in at a rather svelte 1.05 x 7.4 x 5.73cm and 51g, the T5 offers read speeds of 540MB per second, and comes with USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables included.

While we haven’t reviewed it ourselves, customer reviews on Amazon are very positive indeed.

“This thing is TINY! But boy oh boy is it fast,” reads one five-star customer review from September 2018. “Super read/write speeds, [in fact] I was blown away with how fast it was compared to the cheaper spinning disk hard drive. I transferred over 6GB of photos and video in seconds. At first I thought there must have been a fault, but nope, they were all transferred. Using the supplied Samsung software was also a breeze to set up.”

Read more: Black Friday laptop deals

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup, where you can find discounts on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.