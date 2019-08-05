Ahead of the this week’s Note 10 launch, Samsung has sent out invites for a Galaxy First Look event – and it has all-but-confirmed some juicy fast charging details.

The Galaxy Note 10 will have something that Samsung is calling ‘Superfast Charge’ technology. We don’t know the exact wattage, but it’s expected to be 25W at minimum, but might even run up to 45W.

According to XDA Developers, the event invite mentions Superfast Charge, Intelligent Battery, Wireless PowerShare and the next-generation S Pen.

Intelligent Battery and Wireless PowerShare aren’t new features – with both being present on the Galaxy S10. Intelligent Battery optimises battery life using location data and information on open apps. Wireless PowerShare lets you use your Samsung device as a wireless charging mat.

The next-generation S Pen is expected to be a significant step up from the previous iteration, offering longer battery life and enhanced motion gestures.

Previous reports have indicated the ‘Superfast Charge’ technology would differ on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. The Galaxy Note 10 was said to be getting 25W charging while the Note 10 Plus would receive 45W charging.

The Galaxy Note 2019 lineup will be the first time that more than one device is introduced to the range. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is reported to be a spec powerhouse – likely featuring a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, a 4800mAh battery and a QHD+ display.

Samsung has already kicked off its summer launches. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched last Wednesday and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has just been revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was a big update on the tablet range’s previous iteration – the Galaxy Tab S5e. The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with an AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

