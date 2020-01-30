Samsung spills Galaxy S20 release date as March 6

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will go on sale on March 6, according the latest in a long series of lea… no, wait, it’s actually on Samsung’s own website, in bold type.

Those reserving the upcoming Galaxy handset via Samsung’s US website will receive a confirmation outlining the steps necessary to complete the pre-order and secure March 6 delivery. This is seemingly for all three devices in the forthcoming range.

In case there was any doubt, Samsung is actually highlighting the date in bold, as you can see from the image below (via SamMobile).

While that seems to confirm Samsung Galaxy S20 devices will be landing on the doorsteps of US pre-order customers on March 6, it doesn’t guarantee the release date will be the same in other territories. It does seem likely, as last year’s Galaxy S10 launched on March 8 in the major territories.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra latest

There are similar reservation pages in other countries, including the UK, but none of those guarantee a delivery date. Samsung’s brazen posting of the US release date validates recent speculation claiming the handsets would go on sale on the ‘first Friday in March’.

It feels like Samsung gave up trying to keep its forthcoming smartphones a secret years ago. However, it’s one thing to give up the fight against the rampant leakers; it’s another to just blatantly publish the details on its official website.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and highest-end S20 Ultra during an Unpacked event on February 11. The company is also planning on unveiling the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, according to reports. Whether there’s anything left to be revealed by then remains to be seen.

Will you be rushing out to buy a Galaxy S20 smartphone on March 6? Or will your S10 get you through another year at least? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …