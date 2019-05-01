Samsung is hoping sales of its mid-range Galaxy A80 will help make up for “solid”, but lower than hoped, sales of its Galaxy S10 flagship.

On April 30 the South Korean tech giant revealed that it had posted £34 billion ($44.5 billion) in quarterly revenue, and £4.1 billion ($5.4 billion) in profit.

So far, so good. But rather than throwing its weight behind the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range (which includes the S10e and the S10 Plus), Samsung instead marked its mid-range Samsung Galaxy A80 and the upcoming successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as the big hitters in its 2019 line-up.

The reasons given for Samsung’s unspectacular smartphone performance are: a ‘seasonally weak’ sales period for smartphones, the additional costs of adding higher-tech components, and expenses – such as marketing, accrued from revamping its handset lineup.

Solutions to improve smartphone sales for the second quarter of this year include a focus on the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy A80, with further ‘continued reorganisation’ of its lineup underway.

Over the second half of the year Samsung expects sales to increase despite ‘intensified market competition’, led by new models in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy Note series. Notably, it doesn’t mention any sales expectations for the S10 in this part of the year. It also earmarks 5G phones and foldable phones as general innovations to strengthen its ‘leadership’ (though not necessarily sales). Full details can be found on Samsung’s website.

With this information fresh from the horse’s mouth, are you better off waiting for the Galaxy A80’s release on May 29, or should you go ahead and spend £799 on the Galaxy S10? Fortunately we’ve already compared the two devices: Galaxy A80 vs Galaxy S10 guide to help you make your mind up.

