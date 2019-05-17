Samsung Galaxy owners are getting exclusive food (yes, food)

This is such a strange story that I had to double check the Samsung website to make sure it’s real, and yes… it is. And last time I checked, it was May 17, not April 1.

As first spotted by Cult of Mac, Samsung has teamed up with a number of restaurants to offer exclusive dishes to Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners.

As the company says on its website, it’s just a case of visiting a restaurant with Samsung secret items, and scanning codes with your supported handset to reveal the hidden items.

“You’re probably here because we’ve got your taste buds tingling for something special,” the site reads, which is a strange reason to visit the website of a major electronics manufacturer, but there we are.

“All you need to do is pop in to your favourite restaurant (or all of them if you prefer), find a Secret Menu, and look for an AR code. Then it’s just a case of unlocking the exclusive dishes using a Samsung phone.”

Unsurprisingly, the codes won’t work with non-Samsung handsets, so if you’re not in the Galaxy club, then you’ll be stuck with the regular menu.

The regular menu where, though? Well, the Samsung site currently lists four restaurant chains that will have exclusive dishes: Bill’s, Pizza Pilgrims, The Breakfast Club and burger eatery Patty & Bun. Entering my postcode produced three within a 6km radius (two of them Bill’s), but your mileage may vary.

We don’t know what kind of culinary delights await on each menu, though the website claims that the Patty & Bun exclusive will make a trip there “more mouth-watering than ever before” which is a bold claim.

Do let us know how you get on if you manage to find a secret menu item. Photos strongly encouraged.

