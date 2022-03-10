Samsung says it is “flattered” Apple has made a green iPhone

Samsung has headed to Twitter to seemingly take credit for the colour green.

Apple recently held its Peek Performance event to celebrate the launch of the iPhone SE 3, and the iPad Air 5, along with the new Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display.

The brand also had a minor surprise in store regarding its flagship iPhone 13 line, as it announced two new green finishes for the 13 and 13 Pro.

However, it took less than an hour for Samsung to swoop in on Twitter and try to take credit… for the colour green.

Twitter users were quick to comment under the tweet, questioning Samsung’s logic here.

Some highlighted all the times Samsung has seemingly copied Apple, first by removing the headphone jack and then in ditching the in-box charger, while one user even pointed toward a green iMac from 1998 as proof that Apple really did get there first (via SamMobile).

Many of the responses have since been hidden by Samsung, but you can still view them by hitting the hidden replies icon in the corner of the tweet.

The tweet was almost definitely a light-hearted joke on Samsung’s part, but the green comment in particular felt like a reach. Especially when Apple has released plenty of green iPhones in the past, including a very similar Midnight Green edition of the iPhone 11 Pro.

The tweet also took aim at the “Ultra” name in Apple’s M1 Ultra chip, which Samsung does have slightly more of a leg to stand on with, as the brand has been releasing its flagship phone under the Ultra name for a number of years now.

The green finish gives iOS fans a new colour option when it comes to upgrading their phone.

Green joins the existing Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red colours on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, while Alpine Green will be available alongside the Silver, Gold, Graphite and Sierra Blue finishes on the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

“People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we’re excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the iPhone 13 lineup”, said VP of worldwide product marketing at Apple, Bob Borchers.

Both the Green iPhone and the Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro are due to hit stores on March 18, with pre-orders open from tomorrow (March 11).