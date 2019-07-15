Get $250 off the excellent Samsung Galaxy S9 with this Prime Day deal

Save $250 on the stunning unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 with this $349.99 deal available for a limited time only this Amazon Prime Day.

Get your hands on one of our favourite Android handsets at Amazon’s lowest price yet with a massive 42% discount this Prime Day. Samsung’s flagship smartphone usually retails for $599.99 so this is the perfect time to shop if you’ve been considering taking the plunge and upgrading to the S9 for a while now.

Buy now: SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 now just $349.99 (Save $250) at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked 4G LTE Phone with 12MP Camera If you're in the market for a new Android, its hard to beat the Samsung Galaxy S9. The smartphone comes with a stunning OLED Infinity Display and a great 12MP camera.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S9, we labelled the smartphone “one of the best Android phones of the year” and praised the fantastic OLED Infinity Display and its innovative and unique camera.

After rigorous testing, we concluded that “the Samsung Galaxy S9 ticks most of the boxes with regards to what most folk want in a new phone: good camera, attractive design, stunning screen and plenty of interesting features to play with” and awarded the smartphone an impressive four out of five stars.

This Prime Day exclusive comes with a hefty battery able to keep going for up to 82 hours with AOD on and up to 326 hours with AOD off, a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP camera, a good 64GB of storage and 4G LTE enabled.

With huge discounts popping up all over the site, this Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy a new smartphone and if you’ve been considering Samsung’s flagship line for a while now it might be the time to make a move and save a nice $250 and catch it at its lowest price yet before time runs out.

