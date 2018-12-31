The Galaxy S10 could be outshone by this surprise Samsung star

Samsung is reportedly preparing to announce a pair of smart running shoes, furthering its presence in the fitness tech arena, according to reports.

Let’s Go Digital reports Samsung was awarded design patents for the shoes, which have a sensor on the back, judging by accompanying images. The images show a pair of options with the tracking tech activated by pulling a tab above the heel or opening a flap. The former suggests the activation could occur naturally, when wearers pull on the shoes.

Although we know little else about the tech, but we can certainly speculate. It’s likely additional sensors could provide runners with cadence and foot strike data, as well as traditional metrics like pace, distance and steps.

Samsung filed for the patents in August with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) but were only just granted. That suggests a 2019 launch might be on the way. Could this be a surprise launch at the CES 2019 tech show which kicks off in the second week of January?

Beyond its array of fitness wearables, Samsung has also dabbled in sports clothing before. The company created a Samsung Smart Suit which was used by Winter Olympians. The company’s C-Lab division also revealed some smart shoes back in 2016.

Should Samsung pull the trigger beyond the concept stages here and launch a product, it would mark a significant expansion of the firm’s ambitions in the fitness market.

