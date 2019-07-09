Samsung roadmap ‘leaks’: Galaxy Tab S5 to take on iPad Pro and Surface Pro 7

Samsung will release a wealth of top end convertibles, tablets and wearables to rival the iPad, Apple Watch and Surface Pro, according to a new leaked product roadmap.

The ‘leak’ stemmed from website CashKaro late on Thursday, which published a device roadmap purporting to be from a “highly placed source in the mobile industry”. It included information on a number of unconfirmed tablets and wearables.

The most interesting are the Samsung Tab S5 and Samsung Book 3. The Tab S5 is Samsung’s hotly rumoured next iPad rival. Official details about it are non-existent, but CashKaro claims it will be release in Q3 this year and feature some fairly impressive specs.

These include a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The combination of factors would make it one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market, if accurate.

The Book 3 is believed to be the next Windows convertible from Samsung. It will reportedly target the same space as the fabled new Surface Pro, which Microsoft is expected to unveil later this year.

According to the leak the Book 3 will also arrive in Q3 this year but will feature slightly lower end hardware. These include a Snapdragon 850 CPU, 4GB of RAM and smaller 128GB of storage. Outside of this the report suggested it will feature an unspecified 12-inch AMOLED screen an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera.

The other tablets on the list look more like affordable slates and include the already leaked Tab A8. A new Galaxy Watch 2 was also included in the report, but details about the device were minimal. The only information we got is that it will appear in Q3 and feature 44m and 40mm size options. Both will apparently feature “a wealth” of health tracking features.

The Q3 release estimate indicates the new tablets and wearables will launch after Samsung’s hotly anticipated new phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, which will launch in August.

None of these details in CashKaro’s report are official and Samsung has a firm policy to not comment on “rumour and speculation”. Updates to the company’s tablet and wearables line would make sense though as there is currently a shortage of iPad and Surface rivals in the Android ecosystem.

