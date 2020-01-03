Samsung reveals surprisingly high shipments of 5G smartphones

Samsung has announced its yearly smartphone sales figures, and there’s no question that it’s clearly leading the market when it comes to 5G technology.

The South Korean manufacturer says it shifted 6.7 million units of 5G-enabled smartphones across 2019, accounting for 53.9% of the global market.

We expect 2020 to be dominated by 5G phone launches − yes, moreso than 2019 − and these impressive sales figures stand Samsung in good stead. We’re looking forward to the new devices Samsung will release in an attempt to extend its dominance, including the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 11.

Currently, Samsung sells a total of five 5G-enabled phones. For the most part, these devices have received highly positive reviews.

We currently rate the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G as one of the best 5G handsets you can buy, and there are also variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus that have 5G connectivity.

On top of these flagship editions, the slightly cheaper Samsung Galaxy A90 5G was the brand’s first foray into the mid-range 5G market, while the highly innovative (and highly expensive) Samsung Galaxy Fold also boasts a 5G modem.

The brand evidently has an impressive array of phones with the new mobile data standard, but if it wants to sustain or expand its dominance, it will have to introduce more affordable models in 2020.

We expect 5G phone availability to expand considerably over the course of this year, especially following the news that Qualcomm’s highest-performing processors, the Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 765, will be paired with 5G technology.

On top of that, Xiaomi has announced its plans to release at least 10 phones with 5G over the course of the year, and tech titan Apple is strongly tipped to launch its first-ever 5G phone in September, the iPhone 11, meaning that competition in the sector will heat up significantly.

