Samsung reportedly undercuts Exynos division with new mobile chip team

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has reportedly established a new mobile chip team within its smartphone division, which would seemingly undercut the division that produces its Exynos chips.

According to a new report from South Korean website The Elec, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) Business has set up its own application processor (AP) team led by executive vice president and former Qualcomm employee Choi Won-joon.

Anyone who follows Samsung’s mobile efforts closely might be puzzled by thus claim. After all, the company has been using its own Exynos chips in some of its phones for years.

However, these chips are made by a separate division under the sprawling Samsung umbrella, Samsung System LSI. This latest move would essentially see Samsung’s smartphone division taking on the responsibility of producing its own mobile chips.

The report mentions that there’s a possibility this new team will simply be tasked with optimising Samsung System LSI’s Exynos chips, which have notoriously underperformed their Qualcomm Snapdragon equivalents in recent years. While that sounds like a more internally harmonious solution, however, it’s also the less likely one.

Earlier in the year, Samsung was forced to deny reports that it would be ditching its Exynos mobile chip business for its 2023 and 2024 flagship phones. It had been suggested by reputable sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would be powered exclusively by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Previous Galaxy S models have split the chip provision between Samsung and Qualcomm, but the Exynos chips have generally underperformed their Snapdragon equivalents. Samsung also reportedly struggled with low yields of its most recent high-end chip, the Exynos 2200.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

