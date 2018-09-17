Samsung says the upcoming Galaxy S10 will arrive with “very significant” design changes.

DJ Koh, who leads the South Korean firm’s mobile division, has shed a little light on the handset, also telling Chinese media that the smartphone will be made available in some “amazing” colour schemes, SamMobile reports.

The as-yet-unannounced smartphone is expected to launch in early 2019, but it has become clear in recent weeks that Samsung needs to make significant upgrades to its flagship model, in order to get consumers back on side.

Flexible screens, 5G connectivity and a new Face ID-like unlocking feature have all been rumoured in recent weeks, but exactly how much truth there is in these reports very much remains to be seen.

There have also been reports claiming that Samsung plans to merge its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines, but we’d be extremely surprised if this actually happened.

What is clear, however, is that the Samsung Galaxy S9 hasn’t sold as well as the South Korean firm had hoped it would, likely because of how similar it is to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

This led to Koh recently announcing plans to shake up Samsung’s smartphone strategy.

“In the past, I brought the new technology and differentiation to the flagship model and then moved to the mid-end. But I have changed my strategy from this year to bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end,” he said earlier this month.

He added: “So we are very much focusing on millennials who cannot afford the flagship. But how can I deliver meaningful innovation to our millennials? That’s the reason I’m trying to differentiate the mid-section.”

