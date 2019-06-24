Samsung QLED 55-Inch TV Price Drop – Save a Massive £475 with this Special Code

For a limited time only, you can bag the 2018 Samsung QE55Q8FNA QLED 55-inch TV for just £1124 when using the code PURE20 – saving you a massive £475.

Available through AO’s eBay store, the TV itself was already discounted to £1199 (down from £1599), a fantastic deal in its own right if you ask us. But being able to save an additional £75 on one the hottest modern TVs on the town turns this offer into something utterly unmissable.

In case you haven’t caught up with the latest in TV set innovation, Samsung’s new QLED range can process over a billion shades of colour, and boasts a new Q HDR contrast feature, which should make re-watching certain Game of Thrones battles a heck of a lot easier.

What’s more, the QE55Q8FNA can go beyond the usual hallmarks of what you’d expect from a TV. Utilising Samsung’s Ambient Mode, the TV can blend in with the surrounding wallpaper or even play a slideshow of your favourite photos, anything other than being a jarring black box in the middle of the room.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we did put its curved counterpart, the Samsung QE55Q8C, through the ringer: “If your first experience of the Q8C in action is in a bright room – or on a bright shop floor – you may well think it’s the most amazing TV you’ve ever seen. The new screen filter system and the way the Quantum Dots are illuminated reduces the negative impact of on-screen reflections to astonishing levels we’ve only seen on Samsung’s other QLED TVs”.

Simply put, the QE55Q8FNA can reach new levels of clarity that can truly elevate your binge-watching sessions into something more akin to a proper cinematic experience.

While the PURE20 code will be active until Thursday, that’s no guarantee that the QE55Q8FNA will remain in stock until then. If you want your living room to be the talk of the town, then you can’t risk waiting around.

