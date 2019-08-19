Samsung to manufacture QLED-OLED hybrid TVs?

Could Samsung be moving into production of QLED-OLED hybrid TVs? It certainly seems to be more of a possibility than it was before, as news emerged of a possible closure of LCD panel production plant.

Late last week it emerged Samsung was considering the closure of one of its LCD panel production lines in South Korea. According to reports out of South Korea, it’s looking likely that the company is putting in place plans to use that production line to make a QLED/OLED hybrid display.

The Korea Herald reported on comments made by Samsung Display CEO Lee Dong-hoon, who said the “company is making good efforts” to launch its QD-OLED TVs in the near future.

Samsung has yet to confirm any movements in this direction, but this topic has been the subject of much chatter in the past year. With OLED panels proving to be increasingly popular – LG is already talking about mass production of 48-inch OLEDs – could QLED be left behind?

Samsung has said in the past that it sees the TV market eventually heading towards micro-LED, however, that technology is thought of as one for the longer term and QD-OLED panels could fill the gap until that technology becomes viable.

Though Samsung had previously poo-pooed the thought of manufacturing OLED TVs, it has dabbled with the technology in the past. Recent years have seen it focus on developing its QLED technology as a rival to OLED, but with Samsung’s main rivals now producing OLED TVs, as well as profitability falling in the LCD market due to oversupply, signs point to Samsung trying to maintain a grip in the high-end TV market by adopting QD-OLED panels.

It was mooted back in May that the South Korean manufacturer was set to convert one of its plants for a trial production of QD-OLED panels, but that was put on the back burner until 2020. Perhaps it’s back on?

Source: The Korea Herald

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

