Samsung pre-order boast suggests 2021 is finally the year of the foldable

Samsung says demand for its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable phones is greatly eclipsing the 2021 sales for previous generations.

In a sign of consumer confidence and excitement about the third-generation devices, Samsung says pre-orders to date are “outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021.”

Samsung won’t let on how many pre-orders have been made, either in total or for each device, but is definitely enthused about the demand for its foldables so far.

It’s also not clear how many Z-series phones have been sold in 2021. So there’s no context here, but evidently good news for Samsung as these phones have replaced a perennial big seller in the Galaxy Note range.

In the full statement, Samsung said: “We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021. We’re committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers.”

There’s a number of possible reasons for the uptick in sales. First of all, the prices of both devices are now more reasonable, accessible and closer to a standard flagship. The UK price for the Fold 3 is now £1,599, which is a lot more inviting than the near-£2k quoted for previous generations.

There’s also a sense that Samsung have got the teething problems out of the way in the first couple of generations and that the hardware is now more reliable with added water resistance on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a good example.

The smartphone buying public have also had time to come around to the idea of the format change, following some trepidation in the first couple of generations. Samsung has also improved the design after some early phones weren’t as pretty on the outside as they were on the inside.

In our hands-on review with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example, our own Max Parker praised the added durability, boosted by water resistance and improved outer display. We’ll have a full review of both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the not too distant future.