This 1TB Samsung Portable SSD has a Prime Day-busting 67% off

The Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB is now just £117.99 – that’s a massive saving of £239.41 from the regular RRP of £357.40.

BUY NOW: Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB for just £117.99 (save £239.41) at Amazon

You really don’t want to miss out on this portable SSD if you’re an Amazon Prime member. It’s a whole 67% off just for the next six hours or so – and then it’s gone. The Prime Day price is the lowest it has even been – a massive £40 less than it has ever been priced at for any sale. We really don’t know when the portable SSD will make it back down to this price so don’t sleep on this price.

Non-Prime members can get it for a discounted price of £157.75 – so it really is worth signing up to Amazon Prime to grab this deal.

Samsung Portable SSD Deal Samsung MU-PA1T0B/EU Portable SSD T5 1TB This Samsung portable SSD is ideal for storing anything and everything at blisteringly fast speeds. You could use it just to hold your files and images on the go or even for keeping some video games on.

The main appeal of the Samsung T5 is its portability – allowing you to fit 1TB of superfast storage in your pocket. This Samsung SSD weighs in at just 51g and measures at 74 x 57.3 x 10.5mm – an amazingly light and portable storage solution.

We’re big fans of the Samsung T5 here at Trusted Reviews. Our review said: “The ultimate portable storage option, the Samsung T5 offers speed, capacity, style and the utmost in portability”.

Despite being released in 2017, the Samsung T5 remains a modern drive too. The T5 comes with both USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C cables – these will get you transfer speeds of up to 484MB/sec read and 482MB/sec write.

While it doesn’t look it, the Samsung T5 is a durable portable SSD. The SSD doesn’t have a rugged design but can survive shocks of up to 1500G and 20G of vibration.

So that’s a huge 67% off the RRP – that’s equal to a whole £239.41 off. If you are after a portable SSD solution then you really should consider the Samsung Portable SSD T5 1TB before Prime Day is over.

