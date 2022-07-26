 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung poaches chip expert from Apple

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has reportedly poached a chip expert from arch rival Apple in what is being described as an “unusual” appointment.

Kim Woo-pyeong has worked for Apple for the past nine years, following stints at Texas Instruments and Qualcomm. Now the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology graduate is moving over to Samsung to head up its new Packaging Solution Center in the Device Solution America (DSA).

According to Business Korea, such an appointment is considered “somewhat unusual” in the semiconductor business. This is because Apple and Samsung enjoy a “special relationship” that’s equal parts competitive and cooperative.

Samsung supplies many of the components that go into Apple’s iPhone and iPad lines, whilst simultaneously producing direct rivals to both. It’s a delicate balance, and it’s in neither company’s interests to upset the other by poaching senior staff.

According to the report, that last such case of senior staff poaching occurred around a decade ago, with Luc Julia defecting from Apple’s Siri team to the South Korean company.

This latest bold hiring move reflects the importance Samsung is now placing on packaging. Chip makers are struggling to get around the physical limitations inherent within chip development right now, so are reportedly turning to improvements in packaging technology. It seems Kim Woo-pyeong will be leading the charge on that front for Samsung.

Last month, Apple executive Greg Joswiak made headlines for directly attacking Samsung, calling the company “annoying” and saying that it “ripped off” Apple’s technology to produce a “poor copy” of the iPhone. Is this all a sign that the detente between Apple and Samsung is over?

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro: How do they compare?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro: How do they compare?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
iPhone 13 Pro Max Review

iPhone 13 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.