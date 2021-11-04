Samsung plucks an iOS 15 design change for its Galaxy phones

Samsung is testing one of Apple’s more controversial iOS 15 features in its Samsung Internet app. The update sees the browser’s address bar relocated to the bottom of your screen.

The Samsung Internet update was spotted in the beta version of the browser by the Verge’s Dan Seifert.

The concept of putting the address bar at the bottom of the browser isn’t a new idea, as Seifert points out in his Twitter thread. It also didn’t originate with Apple, with companies like Microsoft having implemented it in the Windows Phone years ago.

However, it is interesting that Samsung waited until Apple rolled out the feature in its Safari beta before testing it out on its own phones – especially seeing as how Apple received so much backlash for it when the company originally made the changes.

Apple initially made it so that users were forced to use the address bar at the bottom of the display and removed a number of shortcuts from the browser. However, it later added the ability to choose where the bar is placed after complaints rolled in from disgruntled iOS and iPadOS users.

We found the biggest issue with moving the address bar was how it messes with your muscle memory at first, but some users will find it useful to have the bar closer to where their thumbs hover over the screen.

There’s no clear winner here, meaning where you position your address bar will all come down to personal preference.

Thankfully, Samsung has included the ability to move the address bar to the top or bottom of the browser from the get go, so you won’t need to worry about getting used to the new location if you already hate it.

Just head into the browser’s settings and hit ‘Layout and menu’ to choose the placement.

If you’re an iPhone user, you can also learn how to adjust the settings for the Safari address bar in our guide to changing the look of it in iOS 15.