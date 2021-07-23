Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung phone cameras to get better and tougher thanks to new Gorilla Glass

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Next-gen Samsung phones will be the first to get a new Gorilla Glass coating for camera lenses, which promises improved durability and better quality images.

The new Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX Plus promises scratch resistance and toughness while capturing 98% of light to hit the surface.

While Gorilla Glass has been protecting phone screens for well over a decade, this tech is new to camera optics and should improve protection for the lenses which can often get scuffed, scratched or cracked.

However, the potential improvements for image capture is also something to keep an eye on, with Corning promising to maximise the amount of ambient light allowed in, while minimising reflection.

It’s not clear which Samsung phones will be first to showcase the tech in the real world. However, with Unpacked just around the corner next month, it’ll be interesting to see whether any of the company’s forthcoming foldable phones are going to be rocking cameras coated in Gorilla Glass with DX tech.

Fast Charge: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 won’t fix foldables’ biggest problem

Fast Charge: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 won’t fix foldables’ biggest problem

Alastair Stevenson 3 weeks ago
Best camera phones 2021: 10 stunning smartphone cameras

Best camera phones 2021: 10 stunning smartphone cameras

Best list Max Parker 2 months ago
Best camera 2021: The 13 best cameras you can buy today

Best camera 2021: The 13 best cameras you can buy today

Best list Hannah Davies 5 months ago

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Amin added: “We’ve engineered the ideal solution for camera lens covers. By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience.”

Once Samsung has debuted the tech we can expect to see it adopted by other manufacturers sooner rather than later.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.