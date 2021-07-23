Samsung phone cameras to get better and tougher thanks to new Gorilla Glass

Next-gen Samsung phones will be the first to get a new Gorilla Glass coating for camera lenses, which promises improved durability and better quality images.

The new Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX Plus promises scratch resistance and toughness while capturing 98% of light to hit the surface.

While Gorilla Glass has been protecting phone screens for well over a decade, this tech is new to camera optics and should improve protection for the lenses which can often get scuffed, scratched or cracked.

However, the potential improvements for image capture is also something to keep an eye on, with Corning promising to maximise the amount of ambient light allowed in, while minimising reflection.

It’s not clear which Samsung phones will be first to showcase the tech in the real world. However, with Unpacked just around the corner next month, it’ll be interesting to see whether any of the company’s forthcoming foldable phones are going to be rocking cameras coated in Gorilla Glass with DX tech.

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Amin added: “We’ve engineered the ideal solution for camera lens covers. By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience.”

Once Samsung has debuted the tech we can expect to see it adopted by other manufacturers sooner rather than later.