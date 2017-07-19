Samsung Pay now lets you use your PayPal funds at the checkout

Samsung just partnered up with PayPal to give contactless shoppers yet another easy way pay for their purchases.

The tap-to-pay mobile platform, which launched in the UK in May this year, will now enable users to settle up at the till with a sleight of the hand using the available funds in their PayPal accounts.

To get your PayPal funds available on-tap, you just have to add your PayPal account to Samsung Pay in the usual way. Once that’s done, you can use any PayPal funds you have stashed away to pay for in-app, in-store and online transactions using the app.

The tiny catch is that for now, PayPal payments will be limited to Samsung users in the US. It’s expected to roll out to other markets in the near future, though.

If that frustrates you, it’s worth knowing that Google’s Android Pay platform already supports PayPal, and Apple also announced last week that customers can now pay for digital goods through its own stores using PayPal.

PayPal recently announced that there were more than 203 million active PayPal accounts in the first quarter of this year, and Samsung claims that Samsung Pay is accepted at more places than another other contactless payment service.

Will the PayPal feature make using Samsung Pay a better experience for you? Let us know in the comments.