Samsung Pay Card is an Apple Card rival with a twist – and exclusive to the UK

Samsung is launching a new digital debit card in the UK, which the company is describing as a true digital wallet.

The Samsung Pay Card can be used to make contactless payments but also aims to align all of users’ bank cards and loyalty cards under one roof.

The MasterCard-based solution is powered by Curve, which has been pushing the idea of combining all users’ cards and accounts into a single smart card and app interface.

Curve includes the benefit of fee-free use abroad and cashback from a number of UK retailers and the likes of Amazon, Uber and Netflix. There’s also a neat Time Travel feature that allows users to move a purchase to a different card up to two weeks after the purchase was made.

So, this looks like it’ll be a great solution for Samsung smartphone users in the UK and an answer to the successful launch of the Apple Card – albeit with a different concept.

Related: Best Android phone 2020

Samsung says it’s coming later this year and isn’t revealing all of the details at the moment, so we may find out more in the months to come. Right now, we know for sure it should allow users to significantly slim down their physical wallets, and maybe even leave them at home.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Curve, coming together to provide a new payment solution for Samsung customers which will be available via Samsung Pay later this year” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland.

“At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we strive to create the best technology, services and solutions. The Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will allow us to expand our Samsung Pay offering, giving our loyal customers even greater benefits and rewards than ever before.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …