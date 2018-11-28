Great news for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus users based in the UK − it appears you can now register for the Android Pie beta program.

According to SamMobile, the second phase of Samsung’s Android Pie beta program has just got underway, meaning users in more places than ever − including China, India, Poland, Spain and France − have the chance to try out the South Korean firm’s newly launched One UI skin.

Up until now, it had only been open to users based in South Korea, Germany and the US.

If you live in the UK and own an S9 or S9 Plus, you can now register for the beta program through the Samsung Members app.

Once you’ve enrolled, you’ll be able to download the Android Pie beta build by diving into the Settings menu on your handset, tapping Software Update and selecting Download Updates Manually.

However, it’s likely that spaces will be limited, so it’s worth moving fast to ensure you grab a spot.

One UI was unveiled at Samsung’s SDC 2018 keynote earlier this month, and is due to start rolling out to compatible Samsung devices in January.

It has been been designed to make larger phones easier and more comfortable to use, and will also introduce a Night Mode option, which could be used to extend your handset’s battery life.

“Its clean and minimal design keeps the most relevant content on the bottom half of the screen – making it more natural and comfortable for one-handed use,” Samsung said.

“The experience was reengineered to reduce clutter and distractions, allowing the user to better focus and quickly navigate their phone.”

One UI will eventually roll out to a number of older devices too, including the 2017 Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Have you managed to get your hands on One UI yet? Let us know your first impressions on Twitter @TrustedReviews.