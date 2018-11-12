Samsung’s new One UI is coming to more than just the S9 and Note 9

Samsung’s new, simplified One UI will be available on a number of older devices, the company has confirmed.

The new user experience, which was revealed at SDC 2018 last week, will be available on the 2017 Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Initially, the beta was only promised for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 devices before the end of the year, but now the form has told Android Authority it will also welcome older devices into the fold.

It’s not clear whether the roll out will come at the same time as the Note 9 and S9, but it’ll be whenever Samsung decides to roll out Android Pie on the respective handsets. It’ll also form the basis of the user experience for the forthcoming foldable devices rocking the Infinity Flex display, whenever those are launched.

Related: Best smartphone 2018

During its SDC 2018 keynote, the company showcased a much cleaner, less cluttered user interface that aims to deliver the most prevalent information to users in the most easily accessible ways. The new Android skin will draw eyes to what matters, the company said, rather than users having to scan and reach around the length of the display to get whether they want to be.

One UI will also introduce a new way of viewing core apps that should reduce thumb strain when interacting with apps like messages. The message thread will appear in the lower two thirds of the display with easy to reach compose buttons and the ability to move between threads. The top third of the display becomes a viewing area.

Samsung is also promising a new night mode, with room for multiple alarms, along with quick and easy controls for each. Beyond that, there’s more rounded corners to everything, a little more colour here and there, and the redesigned app icons we’ve seen within the leaked Android Pie beta.