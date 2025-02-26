Samsung One UI 7 update may have slipped into April and May

Samsung won’t begin its rollout of its long-awaited Android 15-based One UI 7 update until mid-April, with more than 20 devices in-line for the update before the end of May.

That’s according to a purported release roadmap published to Reddit, which references a presentation slide said to be shown by Samsung during a “workshop” event in Romania.

The image, published by Redditor Chewe_dev (via 9to5Google) has April 18 down as the purported rollout for the Galaxy S24 family, as well as the most recent Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip handsets.

According to the slide, the 2023 flagships will be next on April 25. However, it’ll be mid-May before the next stage of the roll out involving the S22 phones, it the list is accurate. The roll out would purportedly be completed on May 23 with the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 3 phones.

That’s unlikely to be the exhaustive list of phones and tablets that’ll get the update – indeed the Galaxy Tab range isn’t mentioned at all – but it does cover plenty of the bases. If the slide shows accurate information for that territory, it’s also possible these dates will vary in different nations.

Image credit: Chewe_dev on Reddit

Samsung launched the One UI 7 beta program just over a month ago, promising to launch the update in the first quarter.

There’s still a month to go before the first quarter of 2025 comes to an end, but the timeline outlined today suggests Samsung might be running a couple of weeks behind schedule.

“Samsung Electronics will supplement the user feedback obtained through the beta program and install ‘One UI 7’ from the Galaxy S series, which will be released in the first quarter, and will be applied sequentially to existing Galaxy devices,” the company said upon announcing the beta.

Thus far, the only devices to be running Android 15 and One UI 7 are the just-released Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones.