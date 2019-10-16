Samsung’s OLED TV burn-in PSA is a cheeky dig at LG

Samsung released a TV burn-in checker for OLED TVs that took aim at LG’s displays

When it comes to high-end 4K TVs, the choice is usually between OLED and QLED TVs. On the OLED side is LG (who manufacture all of the OLED displays) and on the QLED side are Samsung. Suffice to say that relations between the two South Korean giants aren’t particularly cordial.

And in the battle to be the best choice for consumers, it’s led to Samsung uploading a video to YouTube about how you can check your OLED TV for any signs of burn-in. The 50 second long video goes through the ways to spot burn-in and also includes a test to check your OLED TV for any signs of the issue, in what can only be viewed as a very genuine and helpful act on the part of Samsung.

It’s another dig in the continuing spat between the two companies, with LG stating at IFA that Samsung’s 8K TV weren’t real 8K.

Burn-in is an issue that can afflict OLED TVs more than any other display, and is where a part of an image is retained on the screen causing dark spots to appear.

That being said, burn-in afflicts OLED TVs less and less with the newest crop of TVs, with the likes of LG, Panasonic and Sony implementing various methods of combating the issue whether it’s moving screensavers, resetting the TV to clear of it any pixels or self-healing properties to ensure that any short-term damage can be alleviated. As long you’re responsible with how you watch content on your TV, and don’t leave it on for longer than you need, any OLED TV should be fine against burn-in.

But if you’re still worried about the prospect of burn-in, Samsung handily pointed out that its QLED TVs are free from burn-in.

