Users of the Galaxy Note 9 are a step closer to gaining access to Samsung’s new dedicated Night Mode camera feature.

The 6.4-incher is one of the best large-screened handsets on the market, but its camera isn’t quite a match for the likes of the Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro, which are head and shoulders the best camera phones on the market right now.

Read more: Best camera phones

Both of those two handsets offer really impressive night modes, and the incoming update for the Note 9 should help to bridge the gap.

The update was first discovered by SamMobile, which reports that it has just started rolling out to users based in Germany.

It will come to Note 9 users across the globe over the coming weeks, so some users will have to be more patient than others, depending on where you live − you can look for the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download Updates Manually.

Samsung recently started rolling out its Night Mode to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. If you’re an S9 user and haven’t yet managed to get to grips with the feature, you can follow the same steps outlined above to see if the update has reached your handset yet.

We haven’t tried Samsung’s new Night Mode out yet, but here’s a sample from a Twitter user who claims to have downloaded the update:

Without comparison shots, it’s hard to tell how effective Night Mode is, but we’re looking forward to trying it out. If you have managed to get it running on the S9 range or Note 9, let us know your first impressions on Twitter using @TrustedReviews.