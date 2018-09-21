Samsung takes step to lessen Bixby’s unwanted interruptions on Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is making it harder for Galaxy Note 9 users to activate Bixby; at least in the accidental manner that has infuriated some owners of the flagship phablet.

An update to the Note 9’s software, rolling out today, will give users the option to require a double tap of the Bixby button (via Android Authority). Enabling this setting would replace the single tap that has caused so many users to inadvertently summon the assistant so often.

While this won’t eliminate accidental activations completely, it should cut down on the number of times Note 9 users bring up the voice assistant simply by picking up the phone or pulling it out of their pockets.

However, while this is helpful, Samsung has stopped short of giving Note 9 owners the ability to disable or remap the Bixby button, as it has on the Note 8, S8 and S9 flagships.

Earlier this month it appeared Samsung planned to take that path, with the firm’s German Twitter account promising it by the end of this month.

In his review of the Galaxy Note 9, Max Parker wrote: “My big issue with the design is the Bixby button. Sitting just below the volume key, the dedicated button for the Bixby assistant has been a constant on the past few Samsung flagships – and it remains a source of frustration right up to the point you disable Bixby completely.

“I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve pulled the Note 9 out of a pocket, clearly hitting the button by mistake and therefore being taken straight to Bixby.”

Today’s news will be greeted positively by the Note 9 community, who’ve been accidentally triggering the Bixby assistant due to the sensitive physical keys.

