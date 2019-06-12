The next Samsung Galaxy Fold could be a very different beast – here’s how

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone could be a very different device to the Galaxy Fold, according to freshly uncovered blueprints.

The news broke after a patent filing by Samsung was uncovered. The patent shows another foldable design, but this time, the screen will roll out on a sliding-style handset, rather than folding out like a book.

The resulting screen has a tall but thin profile that appears even more pronounced than the 21:9 ratio of the Sony Xperia 1. If the device takes the proportions of the sketch it’s hard to imagine it being intuitive to use — but should the tech be adjusted for a tablet-sized screen, this design might be a better way of achieving the desired effect of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which has two separate screens.

Unfortunately the Galaxy Fold ran into serious trouble before it was officially released. A few samples were given to tech reviewers, and within days reports of compromising screen damage began to surface. Some of the cases were explained by the removal of a thin plastic protective film from the screen, leaving the display vulnerable to dirt and dust.

When we tried it out hands-on, the novelty of a foldable screen impressed us, but we noticed some first-gen teething problems like the size of the tiny front screen and the clearly visible fold line in the unfurled screen. Let’s hope the new design can solve some of these issues.

Huawei has also unveiled its own foldable named the Huawei Mate X. This version consisted of one screen that folded over, rather than a dual-screen book. We much preferred this format, which feels more natural to use. Both LG and Motorola are known to have foldable devices in the pipeline too, with the latter taking the appearance of the Motorola Razr flip phone in a fit of nostalgia.

As for Samsung, we still don’t know when or if the Galaxy Fold will ever see the light of day. However, we do know that the firm will soon show off the new Galaxy Note 10 on August 10. It’s expected to have a more traditional phablet format, but there’s no doubt it will still pack all the power you’d expect from a Samsung flagship.