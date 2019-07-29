Samsung’s next 5G phones could sport some laughably terrible names

The names of Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones could be about to get really messy.

The South Korean firm launched its first 5G phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, earlier this year, and plenty more are on their way.

Related: Best smartphone

‘Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’, I think we can all agree, isn’t the slickest of product names. But it’s clear, and does a perfectly good job of differentiating the 5G version of the S10 from the non-5G versions of the handset.

However, it appears that Samsung isn’t convinced that tagging ‘5G’ at the end of the name of a phone is enough.

The South Korean giant has started asking users of the SmartLab Plus customer research app to pick the “most memorable” name from the following list (via SamMobile):

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10 Performance Edition

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro Edition

Samsung Galaxy S10 Speed Edition

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Yep, there are some serious stinkers there.

A 5G version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is likely to be unveiled on August 7, and if Samsung was to decide that the second option from that list is the best, we could soon be talking about the − deep breath − Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Performance Edition.

For all of the Twitter users out there, ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Performance Edition’ would use up 17% of your 280-character limit.

Funny as that could be, let’s all pray that that doesn’t happen.

Related: Best Android phones

5G phones are a rarity at the moment, but once they go mainstream there’ll be no more need for tech firms to crowbar ‘5G’ into product names. That, however, could take a couple of years. And until that happens, we can look forward to a stream of very slick, very expensive products that have been cursed with some horrifically cumbersome names.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More