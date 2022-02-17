Samsung MWC 2022: New Galaxy Book laptops expected

Samsung has confirmed that it will be unveiling new laptops during its MWC 2022 event.

In a blog post on the Samsung Newsroom page, Hark-sang Kim (Corporate EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team) wrote, “We are excited to share the full details of the next generation of Galaxy Book with you right ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC).”

Kim also revealed that Samsung will be focusing on mobility, seamless experiences and security for its next Galaxy Book laptops. These focus points are no surprise, with Samsung previously launching ultra-portable devices such as the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 that prioritised the same features.

Sadly, Samsung hasn’t offered any further details on the new laptops it plans to launch at MWC, so we’re not sure whether they’ll be completely new models or refreshes to existing laptops.

We’re hoping that Samsung will make use of the new Intel Core 12th Generation processors, and potentially even the upcoming Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out more, as the event will take place on 27 February 2022, at 6pm UK time (7:00 p.m. CET) and will be streamed online via both Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

While MWC usually focuses on smartphone launches, Samsung only recently launched its Galaxy S22 range, so is unlikely to have a major smartphone announcement beyond a potential new colour option.

We are expecting Samsung to launch new models of its Z Fold and Z Flip foldable phones in 2022, although MWC may come too early in the year for such announcements since they’ve historically hit stores in late summer.

We’re not expecting to see any new tablets either, with the Galaxy Tab S8 range being unveiled just last week.

Make sure to keep on eye on Trusted Reviews during MWC, as we’ll be covering all of the biggest announcements, including Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book laptops.