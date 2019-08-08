Samsung took a moment out of its momentous Galaxy Note 10 release last night to reveal that the smartphone manufacturer had expanded its ongoing partnership with competitor Microsoft.

Microsoft shared the stage with Samsung in New York City last night to announce that the new Note 10 units would be shipped out not only with the usual handful of pre-installed Microsoft apps but with loads of new features on top of that.

Samsung has been choosing the Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps over Google’s Android defaults for a while now but that isn’t all Microsoft is bringing to the table for the Note 10.

Read our hands on review of the Galaxy Note 10

The latest update to Samsung’s favourite phablet line will also come with a newly optimised version of Microsoft’s Outlook email software. The latest update will come readily configured for the next-gen S Pen so users can interact with emails and see details for their contacts and calendars by tapping or even just hovering above the display. There is also an all new Outlook design for Galaxy wearables so you can check your inbox on the go without even taking your phone out of your pocket (assuming the huge display even fits in your pocket).

There have also been some major improvements when it comes to linking the Note 10 to Windows 10 devices. Not only can users access pics, send texts, scroll through notifications and flick through apps on their PC using the Your Phone app but the process is now easier than ever. The Link to Windows setting means that making the leap from smartphone to PC feels faster than ever and now you can make and receive calls through your Windows 10 device and even send calls directly to voicemail. By streamlining the transition between the two, Samsung is setting itself up to better compete with Apple’s famed ecosystem.

Read our hands on review of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The Samsung Gallery has also undergone a nice revamp. Samsung’s photo folder now comes with built-in integration for OneDrive so you can automatically sync and back up your pics with ease. This feature is set to come to the Note 10 first, closely followed by other devices in the Samsung line. OneDrive will also allow you to share and collaborate on files, scan and save documents and annotate them using the S Pen and 5GB of free (expandable) storage that comes with the service.

On top of all this, it is now possible to pre-order the Note 10 or sell and trade the device through Microsoft both online and in physical stores.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More