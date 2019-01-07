Samsung MicroLED modular TVs get one-step closer to the home

Samsung showed off its first MicroLED TV at CES 2018: a huge 156-inch TV built using modular panels, dubbed The Wall. This year, the company has refined and updated the tech, showing off a 75-inch 4K Micro LED TV, a 219-inch version of The Wall, and showed how MicroLED modules can be used to build expandable displays to fit any environment.

All of the displays use modules of self-emissive MicroLEDs, with millions of red, green and blue microscopic LED chips. Inorganic, Micro LEDs produce the same contrast benefits of OLED panels but have the brightness and colour range of LCD without the burn-in effect of OLED. It’s one of the most transformative TV technologies of recent years and Samsung has moved one step closer to having a commercial consumer product.

With the 75-inch version of its Micro LED display, Samsung has a screen in a size and format that will fit into most people’s homes.

It was the other showcases that demonstrated the true power of Micro LED and how its modular nature allows TV manufacturers to do something different.

We’ve seen The Wall in action before, but the new 219-inch version is a sight to behold. With no joins visible between the modules, The Wall can be used as a massive display for content, or it can display art around a smaller image that’s easier to focus on.

Elsewhere, Samsung showed how Micro LED modules can be put together to create displays outside of the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. From tall and thin displays for artwork, to extra-wide TVs, Micro LED can be made to fit in where it’s needed. And, the screens can adapt to the content, say showing a film in 16:9, using the outside of the display for ambient light or art, or just displaying images formatted for the screen’s aspect ratio.

Building a display using Micro LED modules is surprisingly easy, as Samsung demonstrated. First, modules are physically locked together, then the display component is magnetically attached to the top. Modules can even be added live while a display is running, expanding the screen on the fly.

Displays outside of the 16:9 aspect ratio we’re used to, feel more as though they’ll be used in commercial installations or high-end hotel rooms than in homes, but expandable displays could still have their place. For example, you could start with a small TV, but expand it in the future if you decide that you want something bigger.

Outside of all this, Micro LED looks set to be the TV technology of the future bringing the combined benefits of OLED and LCD. We’ll most likely have to wait until 2020 for our first Micro LED consumer TV.