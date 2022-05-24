Samsung may not launch low-cost W-OLED TV this year after all

It seems Samsung may not be ready to launch its first affordable W-OLED TV in 2022 after all, according to a new report.

At the start of the year, we reported on the news coming out of South Korea suggesting that 2022 would be the year that Samsung finally entered the mainstream OLED TV market.

Now a new report in The Elec states that Samsung has put its white-OLED plans on hold for another year. Citing lower demand for TVs in a post-pandemic world, it seems Samsung has revised its plans.

Also a factor, it seems, are the ongoing negotiations with rival LG over the supply of W-OLED panels. It seems the two parties have been unable to come to an agreement over the terms of the deal, with Samsung seeking to co-develop W-OLED technologies going forward.

LG, for its part, has apparently been put off by the terms of the deal, which would see LG Display limited in how it can use and sell its W-OLED technology further down the line.

According to the report, Samsung’s delay will negatively impact LG Display’s shipment target for the year, with Samsung expected to account for 2 million of the 10 million expected to be sold.

Samsung’s recent desire to enter the OLED TV market came as something of a surprise. It followed several years in which the tech giant seemed intent on convincing everyone that its QLED alternative was a better solution than the pristine OLED TVs of its local rival, LG.

Samsung has already launched its high-end QD-OLED TV, but it seems the first affordable W-OLED Samsung TV is still some way away.