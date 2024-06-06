Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

It seems Samsung has just leaked the first official image of its forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable phones.

Just a couple of days ago we brought you the news that dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 had been snapped out in the wild. That was interesting enough, but this latest leak goes at least one better.

Over on the GalaxyFold subreddit, user UnironicallyMe37 appears to have uncovered a bit of a slip-up from Samsung – specifically Samsung Kazakhstan. The users claims to have found the following advert over on that regional page (hence the Samsung.kz URL).

Image: UnironicallyMe37 on Reddit

The ad contains an image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 open in a V configuration, showing off its heavily rumoured new squared-off design, as well as the stepped camera module that has recently been tipped. You can also see how the foldable will look more like a normal phone when closed, courtesy of a wider aspect ratio, as well as its more discrete hinge design.

Get the Galaxy S24 Plus with 500GB of data for £39.99 a month The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is available on contract with 500GB of monthly data allowance for £39.99 a month and £49 up front. Amazon

500GB monthly data

£39.99 a month View Deal

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also gets featured in a support role with its matching design. It appears to represent much less of an overhaul, though we’d argue that the Flip range has found its design footing much earlier than its Fold brother.

Needless to say, said image is no longer available on the website. There’s no guarantee that this is the real deal, but it certainly looks like it to us.

It would be far from unusual for such a slip from one of Samsung’s many country-specific operations. Just earlier this year, we saw a leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung Brazil.