Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It seems Samsung has just leaked the first official image of its forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable phones.

Just a couple of days ago we brought you the news that dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 had been snapped out in the wild. That was interesting enough, but this latest leak goes at least one better.

Over on the GalaxyFold subreddit, user UnironicallyMe37 appears to have uncovered a bit of a slip-up from Samsung – specifically Samsung Kazakhstan. The users claims to have found the following advert over on that regional page (hence the Samsung.kz URL).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leaked ad
Image: UnironicallyMe37 on Reddit

The ad contains an image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 open in a V configuration, showing off its heavily rumoured new squared-off design, as well as the stepped camera module that has recently been tipped. You can also see how the foldable will look more like a normal phone when closed, courtesy of a wider aspect ratio, as well as its more discrete hinge design.

Get the Galaxy S24 Plus with 500GB of data for £39.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S24 Plus with 500GB of data for £39.99 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is available on contract with 500GB of monthly data allowance for £39.99 a month and £49 up front.

  • Amazon
  • 500GB monthly data
  • £39.99 a month
View Deal

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also gets featured in a support role with its matching design. It appears to represent much less of an overhaul, though we’d argue that the Flip range has found its design footing much earlier than its Fold brother.

Needless to say, said image is no longer available on the website. There’s no guarantee that this is the real deal, but it certainly looks like it to us.

It would be far from unusual for such a slip from one of Samsung’s many country-specific operations. Just earlier this year, we saw a leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung Brazil.

You might like…

Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Jon Mundy 17 mins ago
Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Android claims longevity crown, following Apple iPhone admission

Android claims longevity crown, following Apple iPhone admission

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
iPhone 16 Pro and Max leak points to larger, heavier phones

iPhone 16 Pro and Max leak points to larger, heavier phones

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Meta Quest 3S: All there is to know about the cheap VR headset so far

Meta Quest 3S: All there is to know about the cheap VR headset so far

Lewis Painter 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words