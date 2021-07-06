Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung might have a third foldable coming next month

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s long been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be unveiled at a special Unpacked event next month. But a new report says that there will, in fact, be a third foldable in the mix – and one you may want to pay attention to.

According to the Korea Herald, the company will also take the opportunity to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite, which is said to be “a mass-market model with a more affordable price tag.”

According to the site, Counterpoint Research believes foldable shipments will rise from 2.8 million last year to 5.8 million this year, and a cheaper model will likely be a big part in that, given the stratospheric cost of foldables has been the biggest barrier to mass adoption. 

A rumour last month stated that Samsung’s foldables could enjoy a 20% price cut this year, something which always felt a little far fetched given the ongoing chip shortages. Perhaps reports of a Lite model goes some way to squaring that circle – especially as a recent Z Flip 3 leak claimed at a price that was only $50 lower than last time around. 

For now, there are known unknowns. Not only does the Korea Herald report not indicate how much cheaper a Lite version will be, it gives no indication of the kinds of cuts Samsung will be making in order to keep the price down. The use of plastic in the frame seems likely, as does a slower processor and less RAM, but this is really just speculation at this point.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears in 360-degree videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears in 360-degree videos

Alan Martin 5 days ago
Galaxy Z Fold 3 features confirmed via FCC listing

Galaxy Z Fold 3 features confirmed via FCC listing

Alan Martin 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to get “big price cut” – report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to get “big price cut” – report

Alan Martin 4 weeks ago

We shouldn’t have to wait too long to discover exactly what Samsung has in store. According to the report, the Unpacked event will be held on Wednesday August 11, which seems highly plausible given it matches the date on the front screen of the foldables in what appears to be leaked marketing renders.

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.