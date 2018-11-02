Samsung may go to great lengths to ensure the S10 doesn’t have a notch

Essential first introduced the smartphone display notch in 2017, but it was only after Apple’s iPhone X brought in into the mainstream that numerous high-profile Android phone manufacturers decided to jump aboard the bandwagon.

While the likes of the OnePlus 6T, Google Pixel 3 XL and Huawei Mate 20 Pro feature a screen cutout, Samsung has continued to resist the trend, and the company could go to extreme lengths to keep the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 notch-free.

Read more: Best smartphone

According to a report from South Korean publication ETNews (via SamMobile), none of the three S10 variants we’re expecting will feature an iris scanner.

ETNews claims the “top two” S10 models will feature a supersonic in-display fingerprint reader, while the cheaper variant will be equipped with either an optical in-display fingerprint reader or a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

But why would Samsung ditch a feature that has been a mainstay of all of its flagships since the Note 7, back in 2016?

The company reportedly wants the S10 to not only be notchless, but to also have a smaller forehead and chin than the Samsung Galaxy S9, and the iris scanner could be a key barrier to this vision.

What’s more, this rumour also seems to stack up with recent reports suggesting that the S10’s front-facing will not sit above the phone’s display, but will instead be embedded underneath it, in order to save space.

However, as none of this is yet confirmed, we’d advise taking it with a pinch of salt.

Read more: Best Android phones

That said, considering some of notch-related burns Samsung has dished out in the recent past, we’d be shocked if the South Korean giant ever embraced this particular design trend. Notch haircut man, you will never be forgotten.

How do you feel about the smartphone screen notch? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.