Samsung may drop four Note 10 phones, giant 6.75-inch option tipped

Samsung could break with tradition and offer multiple variants of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, according to new reports.

However, while it has been rumoured the company could launch two versions of the phone, Korea’s ET News reckons there’ll be a whopping four versions of the handset on offer later this summer.

The report says Samsung is pleased with the reception afforded to the three Galaxy S10 size options, with a 5G version of the larger S10 Plus also on the way. Sources say Samsung has already shifted 14.5 million units of the S10 line-up, with the company attributing the success to the additional size option available.

However, the report says we won’t get getting three sizes, plus a 5G phone. It’ll be two display size options with 4G and 5G variants available for both. The sources claim Samsung will offer a 6.28-inch Note 10 with triple cameras, along with a giant 6.75-inch version of the device boasting the quad-camera set-up spied on the S10 Plus.

Currently, the Note 9 boasts a 6.4-inch Quad HD display with a dual rear-facing camera, so it looks like Samsung could straddle that display size with the two models on offer.

It’s also thought those devices will offer 5G compatibility from day one, rather than Samsung fans having to wait for the next-gen version of the Galaxy S10. That version of the device is yet to be given a UK release date, but it’s slated for launch on the Verizon network in the US next month.

We’re expecting the S Pen-packing Note 10 range to arrive at the end of August or in early September this year, if Samsung sticks to previous form this time around.

Is Samsung wise to break with the one-size-fits-all Galaxy Note tradition for a multi-size approach? Drop us a line with your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.