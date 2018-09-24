Samsung may debut in-display fingerprint sensor before Galaxy S10 release

Samsung is reportedly plotting a pair of smartphones boasting an in-display fingerprint sensor prior to the end of 2018.

With speculation suggesting the advanced biometric tech is nailed-on for next year’s Galaxy S10, the feature will reportedly break cover in a new range of phones designed for the Chinese market.

The so-called P30 and P30+ phones could be Samsung’s response to a number of Chinese releases already boasting the in-display tech. According to those reports, the phones could arrive as soon as next month. The phone that recently surfaced baring the model number SM-G6200 could be the Galaxy P30, according to Chinese-based leaksters (via SamMobile).

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Samsung test this tech in the Chinese market, especially with the likes of Huawei, Vivo and Oppo launching handsets offering access to the under-display technology.

Whether Samsung includes the more advanced ultrasonic in-display sensor tipped for the Galaxy S10, or the optical sensor that could sit between an LCD screen, remains to be seen. It may be that the firm reserves the debut of the ultrasonic tech pioneered by Qualcomm for the S10, but tests the waters with the more basic tech on this P30 release.

Recent rumours have suggested the top level S10+ will also see a triple lens camera and 5G compatibility, which would ensure a much greater leap forward for Samsung’s flagship range than the somewhat incremental Galaxy S9 release.

What are you expecting from the Samsung Galaxy S10 release? Is now the time for an in-display fingerprint scanner to be introduced? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.